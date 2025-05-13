Free Eye Camp Organized By Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Muzaffargarh May 13 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th May, 2025) A free eye camp was organized at District Police Lines Muzaffargarh through the special efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan in collaboration with Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital, providing essential eye care services to police personnel and local residents.
According to the police spokesperson, the initiative aimed to offer free eye check-ups and medicines to both police officers’ families and the general public. A total of 172 patients were examined at the camp, including 54 individuals from the families of police officers and 118 members of the public.
Following medical evaluations, eye surgeries were recommended for 39 patients.
These individuals were transported free of cost to Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital in Kabirwala, where surgeries were performed. After the procedures, patients were safely brought back to their homes by dedicated transport provided by the organizers.
Citizens and police personnel expressed gratitude for the DPO’s initiative and lauded the compassionate approach taken by Muzaffargarh Police under the leadership of Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.
The DPO stated that the Muzaffargarh police remain committed to the welfare of their personnel and the broader community through such public service initiatives.
