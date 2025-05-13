Open Menu

Free Eye Camp Organized By Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Free eye camp organized by Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital

Muzaffargarh May 13 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th May, 2025) A free eye camp was organized at District Police Lines Muzaffargarh through the special efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan in collaboration with Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital, providing essential eye care services to police personnel and local residents.

According to the police spokesperson, the initiative aimed to offer free eye check-ups and medicines to both police officers’ families and the general public. A total of 172 patients were examined at the camp, including 54 individuals from the families of police officers and 118 members of the public.

Following medical evaluations, eye surgeries were recommended for 39 patients.

These individuals were transported free of cost to Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital in Kabirwala, where surgeries were performed. After the procedures, patients were safely brought back to their homes by dedicated transport provided by the organizers.

Citizens and police personnel expressed gratitude for the DPO’s initiative and lauded the compassionate approach taken by Muzaffargarh Police under the leadership of Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

The DPO stated that the Muzaffargarh police remain committed to the welfare of their personnel and the broader community through such public service initiatives.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan