Free Eye Camp Organized By Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization In Lakhi
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A one-day free eye camp was inaugurated in Lakhi by the Lakhi Unit of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, under the directives of Ali Muhammad Soomro, Central Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Pakistan. Over 2,500 patients received modern treatment, and free eye surgeries were performed using the Faco method. Patients were also provided with free medicines, glasses, and food.
The free eye camp was organized in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Hospital Sukkur here on Wednesday from 8 am to 5 pm without any break. The camp was jointly inaugurated by Jamil Soomro, Central Information Secretary, Nizamuddin Soomro, General Secretary Sindh, Faiz Muhammad Soomro, President Lakhi Unit, Bhali Dino Soomro, Senior Vice President, Shakir Soomro, Vice President, Mazhar Ali Soomro, General Secretary Lakhi Unit, and Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Information Secretary.
On the occasion, the leaders of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization stated that such charitable initiatives would continue across Sindh, serving people without any discrimination based on caste, creed, or religion. Renowned eye specialists from Pakistan would conduct free eye surgeries and provide free medicines to the deserving and poor individuals.
The leaders mentioned that this was not the first time they had organized such a camp, having conducted several similar camps in the past where thousands of patients had received free surgeries.
They had previously organized camps in Badin, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, and other locations, and were planning to hold more camps in June in Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu.
The eye specialists participating in the camp appreciated the philanthropic work of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, calling it a blessing for the people of Lakhi and surrounding areas. They praised the organization's efforts in providing free eye care to thousands of patients in a remote area like Lakhi.
Faiz Muhammad Soomro, President of the Lakhi Unit, informed that arrangements had been made for the food of the patients. Expert doctors had identified 140 patients who required Faco surgeries, which would be performed free of cost at Al-Shifa Hospital Sukkur under the supervision of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization.
The event was attended by Shikarpur General Secretary Akhtar Soomro, Lakhi Finance Secretary Abdul Hafeez Soomro, and Office Secretary Shahzad Ali Soomro. Volunteers of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, including Abdul Basit Soomro, Shabir Ahmad Soomro, Muhammad Younis Soomro, Mubashir Ali Soomro, Ansar Soomro, and Ali Asghar Soomro, took special care of the patients attending the camp.
Recent Stories
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf4 minutes ago
-
Stage theater performances held SMBBMU on human rights and peace6 minutes ago
-
RDA cancels staff holidays in wake of Indian strikes6 minutes ago
-
2 cops hurt, 6 POs arrested after crossfire in Waris Khan area6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Citizens Protest Against Indian Aggression, Students Condemn Modi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Rally Held in Sanghar to Support Pakistan Army Against Indian Aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan retaliates after Indian troops violate LoC ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
6 eateries shut down in ICT for causing air pollution6 minutes ago
-
Free Eye Camp Organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in Lakhi6 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally with Pak Army held in Sukkur against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns attacks on innocent civilians by Indian forces6 minutes ago