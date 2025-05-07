Free Eye Camp Organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in Lakhi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A one-day free eye camp was inaugurated in Lakhi by the Lakhi Unit of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, under the directives of Ali Muhammad Soomro, Central Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Pakistan. Over 2,500 patients received modern treatment, and free eye surgeries were performed using the Faco method. Patients were also provided with free medicines, glasses, and food.

The free eye camp was organized in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Hospital Sukkur here on Wednesday from 8 am to 5 pm without any break. The camp was jointly inaugurated by Jamil Soomro, Central Information Secretary, Nizamuddin Soomro, General Secretary Sindh, Faiz Muhammad Soomro, President Lakhi Unit, Bhali Dino Soomro, Senior Vice President, Shakir Soomro, Vice President, Mazhar Ali Soomro, General Secretary Lakhi Unit, and Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Information Secretary.

On the occasion, the leaders of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization stated that such charitable initiatives would continue across Sindh, serving people without any discrimination based on caste, creed, or religion. Renowned eye specialists from Pakistan would conduct free eye surgeries and provide free medicines to the deserving and poor individuals.

The leaders mentioned that this was not the first time they had organized such a camp, having conducted several similar camps in the past where thousands of patients had received free surgeries.

They had previously organized camps in Badin, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, and other locations, and were planning to hold more camps in June in Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu.

The eye specialists participating in the camp appreciated the philanthropic work of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, calling it a blessing for the people of Lakhi and surrounding areas. They praised the organization's efforts in providing free eye care to thousands of patients in a remote area like Lakhi.

Faiz Muhammad Soomro, President of the Lakhi Unit, informed that arrangements had been made for the food of the patients. Expert doctors had identified 140 patients who required Faco surgeries, which would be performed free of cost at Al-Shifa Hospital Sukkur under the supervision of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization.

The event was attended by Shikarpur General Secretary Akhtar Soomro, Lakhi Finance Secretary Abdul Hafeez Soomro, and Office Secretary Shahzad Ali Soomro. Volunteers of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, including Abdul Basit Soomro, Shabir Ahmad Soomro, Muhammad Younis Soomro, Mubashir Ali Soomro, Ansar Soomro, and Ali Asghar Soomro, took special care of the patients attending the camp.