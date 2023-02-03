Free eye camp organized in Nawabshah

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

A three-day free Eye Camp has been organized at Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed by a Welfare Organization (Late) Abdul Rauf Bux of London

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 )

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon while inaugurating the camp on Friday said, "Service to humanity is not less than prayer.

" The DC urged the philanthropists to take active part in such welfare programs.

Services such as free checkup, free lenses through Phico Operation, free eye glasses and medicines would be given to the deserving people during the camp.

Choudhry Arif Niaz Arain, Yehya Bhatti, Ghulam Mustafa Arain, Choudhry Tassaduq Arain, Medical Superintendent Tehsil Hospital Dr Jamshed Khanzada and others were also present.

