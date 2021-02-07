UrduPoint.com
Free Eye Camp Organizes By Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh From February 08

Sun 07th February 2021

Free eye camp organizes by Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh from February 08

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A free two-day eye camp organized by the Abbasi-Kalhora Tanzeem Sindh, Larkana in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi, from February 08, 2021 to February 09, 2021 in Government Boys High school, Waleed, Larkana city.

A team of doctors of Karachi along-with paramedics of Society for the prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi will perform free surgical operations and eye treatments, besides free distributing of Lenses and medicines among the deserving and needy patients. The camp will continue for a two days.

Youth Abbasi-Kalhora Social Welfare Association Larkana district and Al-Abbas Scouts Open Group Larkana have extended also their cooperation in organizing the eye camp at Government Boys High School, Waleed, Larkana city.

