Free Eye Camp To Be Held On Dec 06

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Free eye camp to be held on Dec 06

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Subhani Welfare Foundation will organize three-day free eye camp at Tariq Abad here on December 06-08, 2020.

Hajji Najmul Hasan, organizer of the camp, said on Sunday that eye specialist Dr Muhammad Khalid Dogar will supervise the camp which will remain active at Dera Khadmeen-e-Shah-e-Madina Tariq Abad from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon daily.

The eye patients will be provided free checkup, treatment and medicine facilities in addition to eye operations and lens without any cost, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

