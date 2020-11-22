Free eye camp to be held on Dec 06

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Subhani Welfare Foundation will organize three-day free eye camp at Tariq Abad here on December 06-08, 2020.

Hajji Najmul Hasan, organizer of the camp, said on Sunday that eye specialist Dr Muhammad Khalid Dogar will supervise the camp which will remain active at Dera Khadmeen-e-Shah-e-Madina Tariq Abad from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon daily.

The eye patients will be provided free checkup, treatment and medicine facilities in addition to eye operations and lens without any cost, he added.