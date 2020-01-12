UrduPoint.com
Free Eye Camp To Be Organised At Civil Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan

1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Free eye camp to be organised at civil Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A day long free eye camp will be organised at civil Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan on Monday.

According to details, this free eye camp was being organised by Tando Muhammad Khan free eye camp to mark its Golden jubilee.

Eminent eye surgeons and their teams, after examining the patients would conduct free surgery/lenses of the patients.

Needy people were advised to visit the free eye camp so that they could benefit from it.

More Stories From Pakistan

