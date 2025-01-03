Free eye camp to be organized in Bhit Shah on January 14-15

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman District Council Matiari Makhdoom Ahmed Zaman, which considered organizing a free eye camp for the poor and deserving people of the district.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Matiari Mohammad Yousif Shaikh, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain and District Manager PPHI Shafqat Ali.

The free eye camp will be held on January 14 and 15, 2025 at the Rural Health Center (RHC) Bhit Shah to provide services to people of Matiari district and surrounding areas.

The camp will have the capacity to perform approximately 100 surgeries daily.

It was decided in the meeting that an inspection of the Bhit Shah RHC will be conducted before the camp was organized. The participants stressed the importance of public awareness regarding the camp, and it was decided to use pamphlets, media and other means to provide complete information to the public.