Free Eye Camp To Be Organized On 26 January
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with Rotary Club and SIOVS will organize two-days free Eye Camp from
January 26 to January 27, here at the Police Ground.
A team of eminent ophthalmologists will examine the patients and perform the operations at the camp. Admission of the eye patients will start on January 26, 2023.
