Free eye camp to be organized on 26 January

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with Rotary Club and SIOVS will organize two-days free Eye Camp from

January 26 to January 27, here at the Police Ground.

A team of eminent ophthalmologists will examine the patients and perform the operations at the camp. Admission of the eye patients will start on January 26, 2023.