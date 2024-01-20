Open Menu

Free Eye Camp To Be Organized On 26 January

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Free eye camp to be organized on 26 January

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with Rotary Club and SIOVS will organize two-days free Eye Camp from

January 26 to January 27, here at the Police Ground.

A team of eminent ophthalmologists will examine the patients and perform the operations at the camp. Admission of the eye patients will start on January 26, 2023.

