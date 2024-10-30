Free Eye Camp To Be Organized On Nov 2
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with its social partners will organize One-day 51st annual free Eye Camp on November 2, here at the Police Ground at 11 am.
A team of eminent ophthalmologists will examine the patients and perform the operations at the camp. Admission of the eye patients will start on 01 November, 2024.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mansehra police crack down on aerial firing in Lassaan Nawab28 seconds ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 15 suspects involved in drug peddling32 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers10 minutes ago
-
Tank police foil arms smuggling bid10 minutes ago
-
658 challans issued in one day for violating traffic laws11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects ongoing polio drive30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two servants for stealing valuables31 minutes ago
-
13,538 citizens gets services at Khidmat Markaz50 minutes ago
-
Three injuries in children brawl51 minutes ago
-
7th polio case of KP reported from Nowshera1 hour ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 3rd consecutive day successfully in AJK1 hour ago
-
Heirs of blast victim compensated1 hour ago