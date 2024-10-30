Open Menu

Free Eye Camp To Be Organized On Nov 2

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Free eye camp to be organized on Nov 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration with its social partners will organize One-day 51st annual free Eye Camp on November 2, here at the Police Ground at 11 am.

A team of eminent ophthalmologists will examine the patients and perform the operations at the camp. Admission of the eye patients will start on 01 November, 2024.

APP/nsm

