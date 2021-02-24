Free eye cure & surgery camp held in Khairpur

One-day free eye cure and surgery camp, held at Government City Hospital Khairpur, organized by Rotary on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :One-day free eye cure and surgery camp, held at Government City Hospital Khairpur, organized by Rotary on Wednesday.

Prominent Eye surgeons of the Karachi examined more than 100 eye patients and conducted few surgeries. Lens and medicines were donated by charity organizations.

On the occasion organizers Maqsood Imam said that they would not only conduct a free eye camp organized by their organizations, but would also conduct the surgeries for the week long in different localities of the district.

He said that due to poverty, most of the aged patients could not cure properly their eye problems and that is the motive behind the free eye camp held to provide free of cost surgery and facilities to these poor and needy aged persons.

People thanked for free of charge lens and medicines.