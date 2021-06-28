UrduPoint.com
Free Eye Medical Camp Held At Tahli Mohri

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:01 PM

Free eye medical camp held at Tahli Mohri

A free medical camp for eye check-up and treatment here on Monday was held near Tahli Mohri Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A free medical camp for eye check-up and treatment here on Monday was held near Tahli Mohri Chowk .

The ophthalmologists examined the patients and recommended spectacles and operations for them during the camp.

About 700 people underwent eye check-ups during which 350 patients were given free eyeglasses on the spot while 200 people will be given spectacles in two weeks.

The eye camp was organised by the Hafiz Ibrar Hussain, Bilal Iqbal, Munawar, Hazrat Gul and others had made excellent arrangements for eye examination of women, men and children on this occasion.

Hafiz Ibrar Hussain said that this series of public service would continue from time to time and urged philantehropists to come forward and play their role for ailing humanity.

