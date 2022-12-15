Free Eye Medical Camp held at Turbat University

The University of Turbat (UoT), in collaboration with Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, organized a one-day free eye medical camp on Thursday at the multipurpose hall of UoT.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Turbat (UoT), in collaboration with Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, organized a one-day free eye medical camp on Thursday at the multipurpose hall of UoT.

This camp was held by Al Ibrahim Eye Hospital and sponsored by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat, along with Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar UoT, doctors of Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi, heads of different teaching and administrative departments, and faculty members inaugurated the eye camp.

According to the details, hundreds of eye patients including senior citizens, men, women, and children from the nearby community visited the camp and received eye screening facilities and appropriate treatment from ophthalmologists and senior doctors of Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital, which included Dr. Ashraf Dawood, Dr. Irfan Dawoodpota, Dr. Shoaib Saleh and Dr. Abdul Rahman.

As per the condition of the patient, some of them were provided with eyeglasses and medicines after proper screening and checkup, while other patients were referred to the Teaching Hospital Turbat where their eyes will be further treated and operated upon from 16-19 December 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed said that many people could not go to Karachi and other big cities for the sake of screening and eye operations due to lack of money for treatment, therefore, the University of Turbat, under the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad has decided to provide such health facilities to the people of Turbat at their doorsteps in collaboration with Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ahmed Baloch, Manager of Eye Camp said that the people should have their eyes checked regularly so that any major disease can be treated on time.

In his message, Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, UoT thanked Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for their unmatched support in organizing a free eye camp at Turbat University.

Besides volunteer students from the University of Turbat and Mekran Medical College, Protocol Office Meer Bahad Baloch, and Lecturer Jeand Baloch served as focal persons of the free eye camp at Turbat University.