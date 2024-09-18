Free eye surgical camp held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A daylong free eye surgical camp was held at a local hospital, here on Wednesday.

President Islamic Medical Association Punjab (PIMA) /noted eye surgeon Dr Asif Mahmood Khokhar inaugurated the camp. He also performed FICO eye surgery on 10 patients.

The FICO eye surgery of about 220 patients was conducted during the camp.

Dr Asif Mahmood Khokhar appreciated the quality of treatment in the camp which was held at Ak-Khidmat Anwar Nazr hospital.

Chairman Dr Shafqat Javed, Vice-Chairpersons Prof Dr Memona Rohi and others were present on the occasion.