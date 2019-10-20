Free eye surgical camp organised

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :A free-eye camp was organised in Civil hospital Mithi on Sunday.

According to details, Amar Jagdesh Malani social forum organised one day free eye camp in civil hospital Mithi where key eye specialists of Liaquat university of medical and health sciences (LUMHS) jamshoro checked up the patients suffering cataract and operations were also conducted free of cost.