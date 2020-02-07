Free eye treatment, cataract operation camp held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A two day long free eye treatment and cataract operation camp held at Nara, district Khairpur on Friday.

This camp has been jointly organised by Save, Rotary Club Khairpur and Green city.

Thousands of eye patients were diagnosed and treated in the camp.

Out of this, hundreds patients were identified for their cataract operations.

Renowned eye surgeons of Karachi and eye surgery and they were assisted by a team of 8 members in the process of medical check-up and operations.

A local notable and social development activist, Khadim Aradeen was the chief guest at the camp while other local and social personalities of the area were also present.