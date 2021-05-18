Free Face Masks distributed among general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :To prevent spread of Corona Pandemic, Face Masks were distributed free of cost among general public, by Assistant Commissioners (UT),Mukhtiarkar and other revenue officials on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. During mask distribution campaign awareness was also created regarding observation of SOPs. Deputy Commissioner said that number of coronavirus cases could multiply.

On the other hand, four Corona patients were admitted at Isolation Ward in critical condition while the numbers of critical COVID-19 patients have soared to 17.

Deputy Commissioner has warned that smart lock down could be imposed in the district Shaheed Benazirabad if Corona SOPs were not observed strictly.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous and appealed general public to cooperate with district administration in observing SOPs. He advised persons of above 30 years age to get registered for Corona vaccination and invited public to join hand to defeat the pandemic.