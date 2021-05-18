UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Face Masks Distributed Among General Public

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Free Face Masks distributed among general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :To prevent spread of Corona Pandemic, Face Masks were distributed free of cost among general public, by Assistant Commissioners (UT),Mukhtiarkar and other revenue officials on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. During mask distribution campaign awareness was also created regarding observation of SOPs. Deputy Commissioner said that number of coronavirus cases could multiply.

On the other hand, four Corona patients were admitted at Isolation Ward in critical condition while the numbers of critical COVID-19 patients have soared to 17.

Deputy Commissioner has warned that smart lock down could be imposed in the district Shaheed Benazirabad if Corona SOPs were not observed strictly.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous and appealed general public to cooperate with district administration in observing SOPs. He advised persons of above 30 years age to get registered for Corona vaccination and invited public to join hand to defeat the pandemic.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

7 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

7 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

7 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

7 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

10 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.