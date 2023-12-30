Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq stated on Saturday that the upcoming election is pivotal for Pakistan's future, emphasizing the crucial need for a transparent and fair electoral process upheld by all constitutional institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq stated on Saturday that the upcoming election is pivotal for Pakistan's future, emphasizing the crucial need for a transparent and fair electoral process upheld by all constitutional institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami underscored the election's urgency for the nation and its citizens.

Articulating the party's vision for the nation's future, he expressed that justice and equality were seen as achievable only through the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The party's agenda prioritizes providing quality education, generating employment opportunities for the youth, ensuring prosperity for the underprivileged, and guaranteeing access to clean water and electricity.

"Political stalwarts from the feudal class will struggle to compete with a party (Jamaat-e-Islami) that garners extensive public support in both rural and urban areas. “he added.

Highlighting the party's commitment to the people, Siraj ul Haq pointed to their track record of fulfilling promises when entrusted with responsibilities, whether in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Karachi.