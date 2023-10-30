Free, fair elections only solution to bring political stability in country: Mandokhail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senior leader Qadir Khan Mandokhail reiterated his party has demanded for free and fair elections, which he said was the only way to drag the country out of political crisis.

“PPP will struggle for free and transparent elections as it is the essence of democracy, otherwise the democratic forces will be weakened and people’s confidence in the voting system will be eroded,” talking to a private news channel he

said.

He also called a “level-playing field” for all political parties in the general elections, adding, political parties should participate in the electoral process and respect the people’s mandate.

Replying a question, he said public should realize who was running away from being held accountable in polls and who was ready to present themselves to answer the voters.

"The country and its economy need stability which is only possible through general elections," he added.