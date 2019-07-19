Free, fair elections responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan: Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari Friday said that it was responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free, fair and transparent election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari Friday said that it was responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP ) to conduct free, fair and transparent election

Addressing a press conference - flanked by Secretary General PPPP Farhat Ullah Babar, Capt (R) Wasif and Nazir Dhoki - he said bye-election in NA-205 (Ghotaki) should be held as per schedule issued by the ECP.

Referring to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, he claimed the opposition parties in the Senate enjoyed a clear majority.

Farhat Ullah Babar said there were total 290 polling stations in NA-205 out of which 30 were declared very sensitive and others as sensitive.

He claimed in general election 2018, all the polling agents were ousted from the polling stations at the time of counting.

He said PPP was demanding the ECP not to depute army men inside the polling stations in the upcoming elections in NA-205 and tribal areas.