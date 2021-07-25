UrduPoint.com
Free, Fair Elections To Be Ensured In State: AJK CEC

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Free, fair elections to be ensured in state: AJK CEC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Retired Abdul Rashid Sulehria Sunday said that election commission had made comprehensive arrangements for holding free , fair and transparent election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Talking to media persons after visiting polling station at KG school, he said, "free and fair elections will be ensured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)." He said the polling was continuing in a peaceful atmosphere with full swing and people were participating in the election process vigorously .

He expressed the hope that turn out in the elections would be more than 60 percent.

He said after the completion of the election process the presiding officers would announce the result on the spot and the copy of the election result would be provided to the polling agents.

He urged the people to participate in the election and cast their votes to fulfill their national obligation.

He said the election process would continue till the already announced and lauded the role of the media in the completion of the election process.

The members of the election commission Raja Farooq Niaz and Farhat Ali Mir and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

