Free, Fair LB elections to be ensured: DC Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday said that to conduct free fair and transparent Local Body's (LB) election in district Haripur was our constitutional duty which would be ensured.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the LB election.

The DC further said that on 19th December 2021 polling for LB elections in the district would be held on 594 polling stations, he also showed satisfaction over the performance of the Returning officers and said that they would perform their best during the remaining electoral process.

While directing the Returning Officers of Tehsil, Village Councils and Neighbourhood Councils DC said that you should remain in contact with Presiding Officers and ensure timely arrangements for LB elections in the respective areas.

He said that we have installed Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on all the most sensitive polling stations and also chalked out a foolproof security plan to complete the electoral process in a peaceful manner.

For the ease of polling staff and reduce the rush during the collection of election material we have established special points on the Tehsil level, from where polling staff would collect the material and after completion of the election they would return it along with election results, adding he said.

Mughees Sanaullah stated that district administration would provide foolproof security at all collection points.