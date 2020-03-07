UrduPoint.com
Free, Fair Probe To Be Conducted Into Reported Murder Of Journalist Aziz Memon: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the journalist community and their associations that free and fair investigation would be conducted into the reported murder of Aziz Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the journalist community and their associations that free and fair investigation would be conducted into the reported murder of Aziz Memon.

In a statement on Saturday, the CM Sindh said, "We are keen to dig out the actual cause of his murder and will not spare the murderers".

He said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), has been constituted to probe the case of Aziz Memon's murder. "We have not included any name from the government side but all the Names included in the JIT were recommended by the family members of late Aziz Memon through an application, he said and added "let the JIT do its work freely and submit their report".

He urged the journalist community to avoid issuing any controversial statement which may directly or indirectly affect the JIT work.

The chief minister urged the journalists, friends and relatives of Aziz Memon to cooperate with JIT in the investigation.

