Free, Fair, Transparent Elections Held In Balochistan: Jamali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 06:28 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday said the caretaker government had left no stone unturned for conducting fair, free, and peaceful elections in the province
He expressed these views during his meeting with IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh held here at the IG office. The issue of general elections in the province was discussed in detail.
"The Balochistan government took the best and boldest measures for the protection of the people", the minister said.
Jamali while commenting on the rigging allegations said, "We do not belong to any political party nor have any political objective". He said the caretaker government remained neutral during the entire polling process.
Lauding the efforts made by the security forces, minister said law enforcement agencies including the police forces performed their duties diligently.
