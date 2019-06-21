UrduPoint.com
Free Fish Farming Training Course To Start From June 24

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Free fish farming training course to start from June 24

A three-day free fish farming training course for fish farmers, being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute, will start here from June 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A three-day free fish farming training course for fish farmers, being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute, will start here from June 24.

According to Assistant Director, Fish Farming Training, the Fisheries Rawalpindi, Sana, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming.

Awareness regarding modern techniques for fish farming would also be created during the course.

Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training to establish new farms, upgrade old ones, she said, adding that latest technologies would also be introduced during the training course.

The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training center situated at Rawal Town Islamabad. Those who are interested to participate in this course can get themselves enrolled by visiting the Fisheries institute situated at Rawal Town Islamabad. The participants would be provided free of cost residential facility during the course, she said.

