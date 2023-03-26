Free flour distributed in Lachi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::District administration on Sunday distributed free flour among Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries belonging to Tehsil Lachi.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Lachi Madam Khaula Tariq, Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries belonging to Tehsil Lachi were given free flour at Assistant Commissioner Office Lachi.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has asked the public that the free flour program is only for Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries, so cooperate with the administration to facilitate the process of supplying flour to deserving people.