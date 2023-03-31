UrduPoint.com

Free Flour Distribution Remained Suspended On Friday

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Free flour distribution remained suspended on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Free flour distribution under Prime Minister Package remained suspended on Friday for the arrival of new stock of flour from the flour mills.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the supply of free flour will resume from Saturday.

He said that in order to get more flour bags, the supply was suspended on Friday and flour mills will get a chance to produce more flour for distribution. He told that from 18 to 30 March, as many as 1,000,411 bags of flour had been distributed in Bahawalpur district.

