Free flour distribution starts in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Distribution of free flour has been started in Faisalabad here from Sunday and on first day 118,363 bags of 10 kg flour were distributed among registered people through 44 points in the district under Ramzan special package.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited distribution points at Riaz Shahid Chowk, Hockey Stadium, Kaleem Shaheed Park, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Model Bazaar Jhang Road, sports Complex Samanabad, Al-Fateh Sports Complex Saleemi Chowk, on utility stores and registered shops of PASP.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair also accompanied him.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the flour distribution process and said that transparency was hallmark of this scheme which would not be compromised.

He checked provision of seating facility for men and women in addition to availability of potable drinking water at the centers.

He directed the duty staff to provide bags of flour to the beneficiaries with respect.

Talking to the media, he said that the people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should bring their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) along with verification message received through 8070 and get three bags of flour free of cost in a phased manner.

He said that 1,100,000 people were already registered in the district. However, new people could also get them registered by sending SMS msessage ATTA>identity card number# on 8070 and get free atta on confirmation message.

He said that district administration had made extraordinary arrangements to provide free flour in a most befitting manner and this scheme would continue uninterruptedly till 25th of Ramzan from 9 am to 5 pm daily.

He directed the assistant commissioners to keep a watchful eye on all necessary arrangements at distribution centers and said that the caretaker government of Punjab was directly monitoring the entire process of transparent and fair distribution of flour, so any lapse or negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.