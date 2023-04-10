Free flour distribution through dealers stopped after public complaints

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera, Farhan Ahmad on Monday ordered to stop the distribution of free flour through dealers after receiving public complaints against them.

The assistant commissioner issued these directives while presiding over an open court held here at Circuit House Dera which was organized to listen to the public complaints against free flour dealers.

A number of citizens participated in this open court which was also attended by Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem, the officials and officers of the Revenue and food Departments.

The participants presented their complaints before the assistant commissioner regarding difficulties being faced by them in the free flour distribution process.

The open court was organized after receiving public complaints against the dealers during the distribution of flour.

The assistant commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction over the complaints against the dealers and ordered to stop the distribution of flour through the dealers immediately.

Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed said that no discrimination would be tolerated in the distribution of flour and strict action would be taken against the violators and their licenses would also be canceled.

In the light of the orders of the provincial government, the process of distribution of government free flour was underway by the district administration.