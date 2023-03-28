PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Like other districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) the distribution of free-of-charge flour continued in all seven merged tribal districts under the Prime Minister's package.

Free of cost atta (flour) was being provided to hundreds of thousands of underprivileged tribal people in Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kuram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal district where special distribution centres and points were established by the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bajaur Faiz Muhammad visited flour distribution centres and flour mills at Khar where he inspected the distribution process.

He checked the standard, weight and record of the flour and directed the relevant authorities to simplify the distribution process for quick dispersal of the commodity to deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The ADC also directed the relevant authorities to provide free flour to elderly people, persons with disabilities and women on a priority basis. The counters were set in these districts in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority and Districts Administration.

He said, "Three bags of flour may be provided to each family simultaneously to save their time and transportation costs during the holy month." Over one million people would be benefited from the PM landmark free atta programme in the country including KP.

The tribal people thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the provision of free atta to them during Ramazan and expressed the hope that the pro-people project would continue after Ramazan ul Mubarak in KP.