Free flour distribution under Ramazan package continue smoothly in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The distribution process of free flour under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's Ramazan Package continues smoothly with distributing the commodity among 48,803 deserving families so far in the district.

Sharing a report featuring performance until March 28, the district administration says that so far 1,46,225 flour bags weighing 10 kilograms each have been distributed among deserving families at various points across the district.

It says that effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organized manner and the process was being thoroughly monitored by officials of the administration and the district food department in cooperation with the police.

People have also been asked to cooperate in the smooth distribution of free flour bags under the Ramazan relief package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free four bags.

Starting from March 27 until April 2, the administration would be distributing the free flour bags at Paharpur and Prova Tehsils and residents have been directed to collect the free flour bags from prescribed distribution points.