Free flour points open at 6:00 am

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, free flour supply centers were opened on Wednesday at 6 am across the province to provide free flour to the people.

Respective Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs visited flour distribution points in their cities and monitored the process, according to CM's spokesman here on Wednesday.

He added that provincial ministers and advisers have also been assigned responsibilities to improve the process of flour distribution.

Provincial Minister for education Mansoor Qadir has been assigned to visit Sargodha, Provincial Minister of C&W Bilal Ahsan to Multan, Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Akram to Gujranwala, Provincial Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Azfar Ali Nasir to Sahiwal, Provincial Minister of Local Government Ibrahim Murad to Dera Ghazi Khan, Provincial Minister of Industries SM Tanveer to Faisalabad, Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir to Lahore, Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir to Rawalpindi, and Provincial Advisor on Youth Affairs and sports Wahab Riaz to Bahawalpur Division for the assessment of the distribution of free flour to the indigent stratum.

Provincial Ministers and Advisers have started visiting the assigned divisions to review the supply of free flour, he added.