UrduPoint.com

Free Flour Points Open At 6:00 Am

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Free flour points open at 6:00 am

On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, free flour supply centers were opened on Wednesday at 6 am across the province to provide free flour to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, free flour supply centers were opened on Wednesday at 6 am across the province to provide free flour to the people.

Respective Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs visited flour distribution points in their cities and monitored the process, according to CM's spokesman here on Wednesday.

He added that provincial ministers and advisers have also been assigned responsibilities to improve the process of flour distribution.

Provincial Minister for education Mansoor Qadir has been assigned to visit Sargodha, Provincial Minister of C&W Bilal Ahsan to Multan, Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Akram to Gujranwala, Provincial Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Azfar Ali Nasir to Sahiwal, Provincial Minister of Local Government Ibrahim Murad to Dera Ghazi Khan, Provincial Minister of Industries SM Tanveer to Faisalabad, Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir to Lahore, Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir to Rawalpindi, and Provincial Advisor on Youth Affairs and sports Wahab Riaz to Bahawalpur Division for the assessment of the distribution of free flour to the indigent stratum.

Provincial Ministers and Advisers have started visiting the assigned divisions to review the supply of free flour, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Sports Education Punjab Visit Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Nasir Wahab Riaz Government Flour

Recent Stories

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ all ..

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ alleges Maryam

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump on easing bank fears, Alibaba s ..

Stock markets jump on easing bank fears, Alibaba split

1 minute ago
 Germany to Send Troops to Niger on Counter-Terrori ..

Germany to Send Troops to Niger on Counter-Terrorist Mission - Government Spokes ..

2 minutes ago
 Rain/Thunderstorm expected across country during n ..

Rain/Thunderstorm expected across country during next 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Three arrested on unauthorized sale of SIMs

Three arrested on unauthorized sale of SIMs

2 minutes ago
 US Approves First Over-Counter Spray to Treat Opio ..

US Approves First Over-Counter Spray to Treat Opioid Overdose - FDA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.