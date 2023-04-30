UrduPoint.com

Free Flour Scheme Executed In Transparent Way: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Free flour scheme executed in transparent way: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday lauded efforts of the government officials for ensuring transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor during the holy month of Ramazan.

She, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally monitored execution of free flour scheme which was "historic".

"Amid inflation, free flour was distributed among hundreds of thousands of poor people in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad during Ramazan with full honesty and transparency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself monitored (the scheme) and reviewed (arrangements for flour distribution) by visiting different cities," she tweeted.

"The administrative officers and staff worked day and night to make the landmark scheme successful which is laudable," she added to her tweet.

