Free Flour Special Package In Punjab To Be Launched On 25th Shabaan: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Free flour special package in Punjab to be launched on 25th Shabaan: Marriyum

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting has said the Prime Minister has also directed the other provinces to replicate the scheme.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that a special package to provide free wheat flour to 1.58 million deserving households in Punjab during the holy month of Ramazan is being launched on 25th of Shabaan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, she said the Prime Minister has also directed the other provinces to replicate the scheme.

The Minister said Shehbaz Sharif has also directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in distribution of process to facilitate downtrodden segments of society.

She said the Prime Minister further directed to ensure provision of flour to the poor people and a committee has also been constituted to monitor implementation of the project in a transparent way.

The Minister said relief packages are being initiated despite financial constraints due to the agreement signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan with International Monetary Fund.

She said the incumbent government was compelled to accept the IMF tough conditions due to that agreement.

She said the nation has rejected politics of Imran Khan, who is master of taking U-turns and frequently changing his stance.

