Free flour supply under Ramazan package to start from tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The supply of free flour under Ramadan relief package would be started from tomorrow.

District administration has established distribution points across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir expressed these views during visit to various flour points to review arrangements here on Saturday.

He said that the families registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) could get three bags of 10 kg flour free of cost.

DC said that free flour would be available at 107 utility stores and trucking points in the district as provincial government has announced unique Ramadan relief package.

He said that flour bags would be given free of charge to families who have income less than Rs 60,000.

He further informed that Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates would inspect the flour supply.

Flour would be provided by scanning Identity cards through online App and the buyers to be provided facilities at trucking points and shops, he added.

The eligible families could get themselves registered in Benazir Income Support Program, DC concluded.