Free Fruit Fly Traps Distributed Among Swabi's Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Javed Marwat distributed free fruit fly traps among the farmers, landowners and gardeners on Thursday to protect fruit orchards and gardens of Swabi

Director General (DG) Agriculture (Extension) Jan Muhammad and DG on Farm Water Management Javed Iqbal Khattak were also present on the occasion.

The distribution of free fruit fly traps among landlords, farmers and gardeners by the Agriculture Extension department started in Tehsil Razar of the district Swabi and will continue in all tehsils of the district. During the process 24000 traps will be distributed among both registered and unregistered landowners.

The people of Swabi appreciated this initiative of the department and thanked the provincial government.

Addressing the fly traps distribution ceremony, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Javed Marwat said that the initiative will help reduce the losses of farmers, landlords and gardeners into optimum level.

These efforts of the agriculture department, he said are aimed to solve the problems of the farmers at their doorsteps.

He urged farmers and landowners of the district to contact the officers of the Agriculture Department for all types of quality seeds and insecticidal sprays. He said that the doors of the agriculture department are open for farmers.

He said that farmers have suffered a lot due to climate change and the department is trying to compensate them through provision of good variety of seeds and fruit plants to save them from losses.

At the end of the programme, free fruit fly track backs were distributed to farmers, landowners and gardeners.

