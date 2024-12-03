Free Glucometers Distributed Among Deserving Diabetes Patients At MTH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Department of Endocrinology & Diabetes at Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH), Peshawar, organized a Free Glucometer Distribution Event for Type 2 diabetes patients here Tuesday.
The initiative aimed at empowering patients with the tools and knowledge necessary for effective self-management of their condition.
The event emphasized the importance of regular blood glucose monitoring in managing Type 2 diabetes. Fifty glucometers were provided to deserving patients to promote proactive health management and reduce the risk of complications associated with the disease.
Dr Faheemullah, Dr Sajjad Malik and Dr Shehzad, health experts from the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, highlighted the significance of such initiatives in raising awareness and improving the quality of life for diabetes patients.
The event also featured an educational session where patients were trained on the proper use of glucometers, interpreting blood glucose readings and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Tips on diet, exercise and medication adherence were shared to ensure holistic diabetes care.
Mercy Teaching Hospital remains committed to its mission of providing compassionate and comprehensive healthcare to the community. This initiative reflects the hospital's dedication to addressing the growing burden of diabetes and fostering a healthier society.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PCP observes International Day of PWDs1 minute ago
-
Railways earn Rs. 33 bln in five months2 minutes ago
-
Excise inspector held for taking bribe11 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs authorities to ensure timely completion of Metro Bus Corridor repair work12 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in a road mishap22 minutes ago
-
PJA launches two training programs22 minutes ago
-
KPK Governor visits martyred Capt.Zohaibuddin residence22 minutes ago
-
India using violence as weapon in occupied Kashmir under systematic plan to disable Kashmiris31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2621 kg drugs in nine operations32 minutes ago
-
Young girl abducted42 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Senate's role for national solidarity, provincial harmony42 minutes ago
-
PWDs need facilities to tackle pertaining challenges; Chairman42 minutes ago