Free glucometers distributed among deserving diabetes patients at MTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Department of Endocrinology & Diabetes at Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH), Peshawar, organized a Free Glucometer Distribution Event for Type 2 diabetes patients here Tuesday.

The initiative aimed at empowering patients with the tools and knowledge necessary for effective self-management of their condition.

The event emphasized the importance of regular blood glucose monitoring in managing Type 2 diabetes. Fifty glucometers were provided to deserving patients to promote proactive health management and reduce the risk of complications associated with the disease.

Dr Faheemullah, Dr Sajjad Malik and Dr Shehzad, health experts from the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, highlighted the significance of such initiatives in raising awareness and improving the quality of life for diabetes patients.

The event also featured an educational session where patients were trained on the proper use of glucometers, interpreting blood glucose readings and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Tips on diet, exercise and medication adherence were shared to ensure holistic diabetes care.

Mercy Teaching Hospital remains committed to its mission of providing compassionate and comprehensive healthcare to the community. This initiative reflects the hospital's dedication to addressing the growing burden of diabetes and fostering a healthier society.