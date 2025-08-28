Free Hajj Balloting For Industrial Workers Held
The Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday organized a ceremony of free Hajj balloting for industrial workers working across the province
The ceremony was held at the Workers Welfare Board and attended by Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Secretary Labour Mian Adil Iqbal, Secretary WWB Sher Alam Khan, Director Labour Irfan Khan, Director Admin Saifullah Zafar, Deputy Director Muhammad Shoaib, members of the balloting committee and other senior officers.
Names of 15 industrial workers and 2 employees of the WWB were finalized in balloting.
All expenses of the selected pilgrims will be borne by the Workers Welfare Board.
Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that free hajj scheme is a significant and historic initiative of the provincial government for the welfare of workers through which deserving labours are given the golden opportunity every year to perform their religious obligation.
He emphasized that complete transparency and merit were ensured throughout the balloting process so that this facility reaches only the most deserving individuals.
