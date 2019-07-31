Free hand given to institutions for expediting accountability process: Minister

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda Wednesday said that institutions had been given free hand for expediting the process of accountability against those found involved in corrupt practices and looted national money

The green signal was given to concerned institutions for speeding up the process of accountability against corrupt elements without any discrimination, he stated while talking to a private tv news channel programe.

In replying to a question about toppling the existing set up of incumbent government, he said Opposition parties would fail in their sinister design being made for removal of the Chairman Senate.

No confidence move launched for exterminating Sadiq Sanjrani would not be successful, the minister stated.

"We have the full support of the members of the Upper House," he said adding that Opposition benches could face set back regarding destabilizing the present system.

To a question, he said that the Opposition wanted to deseat the Chairman Senate because he did not help the leaders of the political parties representing Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders, for protecting their corruption money.