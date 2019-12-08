Free Health camp organized at Trail-5 Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) Kulsum International Hospital and Islamabad administration have organized a free health camp at Trail-5 of Federal capital.

According to detail, free tests of blood-pressure and diabetics were being conducted to more than two hundred people.Senior doctors give special advices to people how they can maintain their health.

They told that regular exercise is defined as any movement that makes your muscles work and requires your body to burn calories. To understand the effect of exercise on weight reduction, it is important to understand the relationship between exercise and energy expenditure, they emphasized.While talking to "Online, the special guest Dr.

Shazli Manzoor has stated that the main objective of holding this free health camp was to create awareness among masses regarding health.

Through these medical tests people give information regarding blood-pressure and diabetic level as per weight and age, she added.

Answering a question, she stated that people should use balance diet and essential to do half an hour walk every day for good health.The administrative of Kulsum international Hospital Syed Muntazir Maedhi has presented shield to Dr.

Shazli Manzoor and awarded certificates to those who participated in health camp. Those who got certificates included Khurram Jawad, Sohria Bano, Sikandar Zaman, Waheed Azam, Tayeba Khanim, Muhammad Faisal, Zahid Akbar and others.