Free Health Facilities Being Provide In Tharparkar: DC

Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shehzad Tahir Theem here on Tuesday expressed that free health facilities were being provided

Talking to media, he said that children were dying due to lack of medicine at government hospitals in the district.

DC said that yesterday around 158 children were brought to the hospital for medical treatment across the district and 42 children were discharge after emergency treatment.

97 children still admitted in the different hospitals of the district and best health facilities were being provided to them, he said.

