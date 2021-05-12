UrduPoint.com
Free Health Insurance To Be Provided To Citizens Of DG Khan, Sahiwal Divisions

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:52 AM

Free health insurance to be provided to citizens of DG Khan, Sahiwal divisions

Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided to provide free health insurance to citizens of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions by the end of this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided to provide free health insurance to citizens of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions by the end of this month.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare while chairing a high level meeting on Tuesday.

He said this health insurance facility would benefit to around 4.

8 million families of these two divisions having seven districts. These facilities would be provided free of cost to these families on CNICs. Health insurance facility would be made available to the indoor patients, clarified Nabeel Awan.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, CEOs of health authorities and MSs of THQ and DHQ hospitals of two divisions.

More Stories From Pakistan

