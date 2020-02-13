Free Health service for all in KP to initiate soon: Minister

The Health Insurance scheme providing free health facility to all families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very close to initiation as tenders in this regard will be advertised on coming weekend

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Health Insurance scheme providing free health facility to all families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very close to initiation as tenders in this regard will be advertised on coming weekend.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Health, Taimoor Khan Jhagra while addressing a joint press conference with Secretary Health, Akhunzada Yahya here on Thursday.

Health Minister said tenders for insurance companies would be floated in newspapers on coming weekend and soon the service would be started after fulfilling official formalities.

He said the Insurance company already providing service under Sehat Ka Insaf Card showed its inability to expansion of the service in whole province.

However, finding any other suitable insurance company through a competitive process has been initiated after which the service would be provided to whole population of the province very soon, he added.