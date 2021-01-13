UrduPoint.com
Free Healthcare Facility, Unprecedented Gift To KP: National Assembly Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that free healthcare facilities to the entire population of Khyber Paktunkhwa through Sehat Card Puls programme was an unprecedented gift of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that past governments had treated the province like a step-mother but now all feelings of deprivation among people of the province would be addressed.

The speaker said that PTI government was successfully fulfilling its promise of change and turned the country into Islamic welfare state.

He said that incumbent government was resolving all major issues of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on the priority basis.

The speaker expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 160 beds new medical wards and Para-medical Nursing Institute at Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Health Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra, Eduation Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the speaker said that government was effectively utilizing all available resources to lifting the conditions of the downtrodden and weaker segments of the society.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always struggled for welfare of poor and deserving people, adding the launching of schemes like Sehat Cards and Shoukat Khanam Cancer Hospital were examples of his vision for welfare state. He said that Prime Minster Imran Khan had successful faced and overcome every challenge with his firm determination and faith.

He said that national exchequer was empty when PTI came into power but now economy was improving and the country was put on the path of progress and prosperity.

