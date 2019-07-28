Free hepatitis camp, PFA inspects 60,000 food points monthly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) set up a free screening camp of hepatitis.

As many as 30 Nutritionists from PFA gave awareness in the free screening camp to around 1500 people gathered there besides free screening of their blood.

The nutritionists highlighted the role of food in the protection of hepatitis.They said hygienic and healthy food directly played a role in the prevention of hepatitis diseases.

Earlier, DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman inaugurating the free hepatitis screening camp stressed the need for pure and healthy food.

He urged the people to eat healthy and hygienic food to avert hepatitis like diseases.