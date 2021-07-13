UrduPoint.com
Free Hepatitis Screening Camp Organized In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:08 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day free camp for vaccination against Hepatitis was organized here at Nia Madrassa Scholl Ghulam Rasool Shah Colony Union Council-3 under the Sindh Chief Minister's Hepatitis Free Sindh Program.

The camp was inaugurated by District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Daulat Jamali and District Focal Person for Hepatitis Control Program Dr Riaz Shah.

During the free screening and vaccination camp, 70 persons were vaccinated against Hepatitis-B while screening of 378 persons was conducted. The screening resulted in an HBV positive report of three male and five females while 9 female and 4 male patients with positive reports were referred to Hepatitis Center Nawabshah for further diagnostics and treatment.

