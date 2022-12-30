Free Hepatitis screening, vaccination camp organized in Sakrand

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A one-day Free Camp for screening and vaccination of Hepatitis B and C was organized at Commando Training Center Sakrand, Focal Persons for Hepatitis Program Dr Riaz Hussain Shah, Commandant, Commando Training Center Rukhsar Ahmed and Dr Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi performed the opening.

The screening and vaccination of 450 jawans for Hepatitis B and C and HIV was conducted at the free camp. Commandant Commando Training Center Rukhsar Ahmed thanked DHO Dr. Dauat Jamali and Focal Person Dr Riaz Hussain Shah for organizing the camp and said that the Health department would also organize such a camp in other towns of the district.

Focal person for Hepatitis Dr. Riaz Hussain Shah said that no doubt HIV AIDS is a critical disease but it is treatable. He advised the public to get tested for HIV and said that such free camps would also be organized in other towns. He said that patients showing positive for Hepatitis tests are referred for PCR test at PMC College hospital Hepatitis Center for confirmation and treatment.