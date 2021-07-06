Free hepatitis vaccination camp organized in Sakrand

A one-day free vaccination camp against Hepatitis was organized at Village Umer Bodleja tehsil Sakrand on the directives of Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu under Chief Minister's Hepatitis Free Sindh Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day free vaccination camp against Hepatitis was organized at Village Umer Bodleja tehsil Sakrand on the directives of Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu under Chief Minister's Hepatitis Free Sindh Program.

The camp was formally inaugurated by District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Daulat Jamali and district focal person for Hepatitis control program Dr Riaz Shah.

Addressing the occasion, DHO Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person Dr Riaz Shah said that Hepatitis is a disastrous disease and its treatment is very expensive.

He said the Sindh Government has launched free tests and treatment for Hepatitis affected patients across the province at the door step of poor and under privileged persons.

He said that the Hepatitis Free Sindh Program aimed at creating awareness among the general public against the disease.

They said that this camp would benefit not only the residents of Village Umer Bodleja but those also residing in its vicinity.

They said that 313 Hepatitis patients including 110 children were vaccinated at the One-day Free Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination Camp. They said that screening of 205 persons was also carried out in the camp, which included one male and one female diagnosed HB1 positive and three women were diagnosed HCV positive who were referred for further diagnosis and treatment to Hepatitis Centers Sakrand.