Free Hepatitis Vaccination Camp Organized In Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A one-day Free Hepatitis screening and vaccination camp was organized by the Chief Minister's Hepatitis free Sindh programme in Aachar Madhvani area of taluka Shahpur Chakar of Sanghar district.

According to details, screening test of around 400 persons was conducted to determine Hepatitis B and C, out of which 30 persons tested positive for Hepatitis and about 510 persons including men and children were inoculated against disease and PCR samples were also taken for further confirmation and advised to consult with district Government hospital.

Among others focal person for Hepatitis programme Dr. Rizwan Mari, Dr. Pervaiz Ahmed of Hepatitis Center Shahdadpur,notables and staff were also present on the occasion.

Additional Director Dr. Ali Akber Daahri said that the Sindh Government has established Hepatitis centers in Government hospitals of the province where better facilities were being provided free of cost including screening of disease.

