Free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' serves the needy in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan continues, a free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' had been set up in the Federal capital, offering meals to hundreds of underprivileged individuals daily, including labourers, daily-wage workers, and the homeless.

Sponsored by local philanthropists and organizations, the initiative aimed to support those in need, fostering a spirit of generosity and communal well-being during Ramazan.

Ateeq Afridi, founder of a leading youth-led volunteer organization, shared that his team had been organizing the Ramazan Meherban Iftar Dastarkhwan for the past nine years.

"The response had been incredible. Local and international students from leading universities are actively participating as volunteers," he said proudly.

Ateeq highlighted that the Dastarkhwan served approximately 400 to 500 people daily.

"Labourers, bike riders, taxi drivers, and others rely on this initiative to break their fast," he explained.

The menu included dates, bananas, pakoras, samosas, chicken qorma, naan, roti, halwa, and occasionally zarda, ensuring a fulfilling meal for all.

"Funding for the initiative comes from his circle of friends and well-wishers,"he added.

He emphasized that feeding the needy was considered as 'Sadqa Jariya' in islam.

"I urge everyone to contribute to this noble cause. These people are part of our society and look to us for support," he remarked.

He vowed to continue to serve for his homeland and humanity.

Fatima, a dedicated volunteer for the past ten years, expressed her fulfillment in being part of the initiative.

"I feel immense satisfaction in serving others. I will continue to contribute to humanitarian efforts in the future," she said.

Ocean Lee, a student at Bahria University, sharing her experience said, "It’s heartwarming to be part of this initiative. The kindness and generosity of the people here are inspiring."

She pledged to remain engaged in volunteer work.

Kaleem, a daily-wage laborer earning between Rs. 1,200-1,500 per day, shared his gratitude. "I am the sole breadwinner for my family. This Dastarkhwan helps me save money for other necessities. It’s truly a relief in these tough times," he said, offering prayers for those who organize the free meals.

A philanthropist involved in the initiative highlighted the growing number of attendees, underscoring the impact of such charitable efforts.

"It’s a great relief for the needy, and we are committed to continuing this service," he affirmed.

