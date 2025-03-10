Free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' Serves The Needy In Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan continues, a free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' had been set up in the Federal capital, offering meals to hundreds of underprivileged individuals daily, including labourers, daily-wage workers, and the homeless.
Sponsored by local philanthropists and organizations, the initiative aimed to support those in need, fostering a spirit of generosity and communal well-being during Ramazan.
Ateeq Afridi, founder of a leading youth-led volunteer organization, shared that his team had been organizing the Ramazan Meherban Iftar Dastarkhwan for the past nine years.
"The response had been incredible. Local and international students from leading universities are actively participating as volunteers," he said proudly.
Ateeq highlighted that the Dastarkhwan served approximately 400 to 500 people daily.
"Labourers, bike riders, taxi drivers, and others rely on this initiative to break their fast," he explained.
The menu included dates, bananas, pakoras, samosas, chicken qorma, naan, roti, halwa, and occasionally zarda, ensuring a fulfilling meal for all.
"Funding for the initiative comes from his circle of friends and well-wishers,"he added.
He emphasized that feeding the needy was considered as 'Sadqa Jariya' in islam.
"I urge everyone to contribute to this noble cause. These people are part of our society and look to us for support," he remarked.
He vowed to continue to serve for his homeland and humanity.
Fatima, a dedicated volunteer for the past ten years, expressed her fulfillment in being part of the initiative.
"I feel immense satisfaction in serving others. I will continue to contribute to humanitarian efforts in the future," she said.
Ocean Lee, a student at Bahria University, sharing her experience said, "It’s heartwarming to be part of this initiative. The kindness and generosity of the people here are inspiring."
She pledged to remain engaged in volunteer work.
Kaleem, a daily-wage laborer earning between Rs. 1,200-1,500 per day, shared his gratitude. "I am the sole breadwinner for my family. This Dastarkhwan helps me save money for other necessities. It’s truly a relief in these tough times," he said, offering prayers for those who organize the free meals.
A philanthropist involved in the initiative highlighted the growing number of attendees, underscoring the impact of such charitable efforts.
"It’s a great relief for the needy, and we are committed to continuing this service," he affirmed.
\395
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia distribute food baskets to families in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
FESCO providing uninterrupted power supply at Sehri, Iftar time6 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police arrest impostor6 minutes ago
-
Free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' serves the needy in Capital6 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry assumed office as Maritime Minister6 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to address women's issues: SALU VC16 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline until March 2526 minutes ago
-
Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day26 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhDs26 minutes ago
-
PPP' MPA submits resolution in KP assembly for reopening of Torkham border26 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative26 minutes ago
-
25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution36 minutes ago