Free Iftar stalls in twin-cities feed thousands of people daily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :With the start of the third and final Ashra of Ramazan, free iftar stalls in larger numbers have been set up in various mosques, markets, roadsides and different other places in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad that provide free Iftar food and meals to the deserving people.

These free Iftar stalls, commonly known as 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' have been set up by local philanthropists, welfare organisations, traders' associations, and wealthy people in almost every sector of Islamabad including Sitara Market, Aabpara, Jinnah Super Market, G-8 Markaz, Peshawar Morr, I-8 Markaz, Blue Area, I-9 and I-10 Markaz, Melody and Karachi Company.

Besides, free Iftar stalls have also been arranged at bus stops and outside PIMS, Polyclinic and other public and private hospitals to help travelers, patients and their attendants break the fast.

In Rawalpindi, free Iftar stalls are set up on temporary basis everyday along major road sites including Murree Road, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Chirah Road, 6th Road, Saidpur Road, Dhoke Ratta Road, Misrial Road, Abid Majeed Road, Stadium Road, and others.

Many of such stalls are managed by volunteers while the donations and funds for buying traditional iftar delicacies, drinks and meals are contributed by wealthy people.

"Although the prices of edible items are touching sky high, people have not stopped donating funds for arranging Iftar stalls,'' said a volunteer at a stall in Chandni Chowk.

The tradition of setting free Iftar stalls every Ramazan is very old, informed a local resident outside Jama Masjid, Raja Bazaar. "Before the relief organizations, local residents and traders were providing free food to everyone, even to those who do not fast."A laborer in Raja Bazaar who delivers goods on his handcart in the local market, said that he along with other laborers breaks the fast at one of the Iftar stalls set up at Fawara Chowk. "We could never afford the food we are served here at the stall. Sometimes they also give us food boxes to take along with us for our children," he added.